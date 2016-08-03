Aug 3 Wells Fargo & Co said on Wednesday that it did not experience any material impact on its UK or other foreign businesses as a result of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

Wells Fargo said the higher end of its potential litigation losses in excess of its liability for probable losses was about $1 billion as of June 30. (bit.ly/2aJdXhX)

The lender's total net exposure to the United Kingdom totaled $27.06 billion as of June 30.