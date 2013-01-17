Jan 17 Wells Fargo & Co : * CEO John Stumpf says U.S. economic recovery still not as stong as it needs to

be * Wells CEO John Stumpf: rates are too low, but wells is still able to increase

interest income * Wells CEO John Stumpf: wells is "under-sized" in wealth, retirement and

brokerage business * Wells CEO John Stumpf: volcker rule is written too broadly, worries it would

affect mortgage rate locks