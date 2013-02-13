BRIEF-China LNG Group says unit entered into a provisional agreement
* Unit, entered into provisional agreement with purchaser, an executive director and chairman of Co for purchase of property
Feb 13 Wells Fargo & Co : * CFO Tim Sloan says bank expects mortgage originations to decline but still
'good opportunity' in business * Sloan: Wells wants to be 'relatively balanced' in returning capital through
dividends and share buybacks * Sloan: Wells continues to be active in looking at acquisitions of companies
and loan portfolios * Sloan: Wells won't be interested in buying mortgage servicing rights * Wells CFO sloan has finished speaking at investor conference
* CVC Capital Partners says financial terms of transaction were not disclosed