Feb 13 Wells Fargo & Co : * CFO Tim Sloan says bank expects mortgage originations to decline but still

'good opportunity' in business * Sloan: Wells wants to be 'relatively balanced' in returning capital through

dividends and share buybacks * Sloan: Wells continues to be active in looking at acquisitions of companies

and loan portfolios * Sloan: Wells won't be interested in buying mortgage servicing rights * Wells CFO sloan has finished speaking at investor conference