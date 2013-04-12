BRIEF-Versabank Q2 diluted earnings per share of $0.07
* Qtrly net income of $2.1 million , up $0.3 million from a year ago
NEW YORK, April 12 Wells Fargo & Co : * Shares down 1.1 percent in premarket trading after results
* Qtrly net income of $2.1 million , up $0.3 million from a year ago
HONG KONG, May 31 Hong Kong real estate company Nan Fung Development Limited set a lump sum land sales record on Wednesday by buying a commercial plot for HK$24.6 billion ($3.16 billion), the Lands Department said, after the previous record of HK$23.3 billion was set this month.