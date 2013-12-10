BRIEF-Northstar Realty Europe Corp announces appointment of new CFO
* Northstar Realty Europe Corp announces appointment of new chief financial officer
Dec 10 Wells Fargo & Co CEO John Stumpf said at an investor conference in New York: * the bank expects to request a higher dividend, more share buybacks from the Federal Reserve in 2014 * "abnormally good" credit quality could continue for longer than many expect
* Shares 0.38 pct lower at 15.62 euros at 1114 GMT (Adds background on Deutsche Bank strategy)
CERNOBBIO, Italy, April 7 Italian lender Banca IFIS is studying 10 possible transactions involving the purchase of bad loans as it gears up to buy up to 15 billion euros ($16 billion) in soured debt by 2019, CEO Giovanni Bossi said on Friday.