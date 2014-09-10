UPDATE 1-China WMP growth eases in Q1 amid crackdown - regulator
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
Sept 10 Wells Fargo & Co chief financial officer John Shrewsberry said at a Wednesday investor conference in New York: * Wells Fargo's third-quarter 2014 mortgage lending is expected to be in line with second-quarter volumes * Wells Fargo's third-quarter 2014 mortgage gain on sale margins expected to be within range of last four quarters * Wells Fargo is already meeting requirements for liquidity coverage ratio * Wells Fargo's share count expected to fall in the third quarter * New Fed capital proposals on short-term funding "could be a gamechanger"
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
VIENNA, April 22 The European Central Bank has decided on interest rates and bond purchases for the rest of 2017 and will decide what to do beyond that in the second half of this year, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in an interview published on Saturday.