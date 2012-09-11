Sept 11 Wells Fargo & Co : * CFO tim sloan speaking at investor conference * CFO: wells could see linked-quarter net interest margin decline in third

quarter similar to a year ago, around 17 basis points. * CFO: decline in net inerest margin stems from decline in variable income,

securities run-off, strong deposit inflows. * CFO: wells is "well positioned" to offset any decline in mortgage income with

diversity of other businesses. * CFO: a credit card acquisition could be "nicely accretive" to earnings "if

right one comes along."