BRIEF-Iraq's Mosul Bank Q1 profit falls
June 4 Mosul Bank For Development And Investment :
Oct 9 Wells Fargo & Co : * US atty for southern district of ny, hud say they have filed a civil fraud
mortgage lawsuit against Wells Fargo & Co * U.S. government seeks damages and penalties under false claims act for
alleged misconduct involving fha loans-statement * Suit alleges that as a result of false certifications by wells fha has paid
hundreds of millions of dollars in insurance claims.
June 4 Mosul Bank For Development And Investment :
June 4 Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company