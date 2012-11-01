Nov 1 Wells Fargo & Co : * Mortgage head Mike Heid Says the housing market 'is definitely showing signs

of recovery' * Heid is speaking at investor conference in Boston * Heid: Wells Fargo started at 'strong point' for mortgage production heading

into fourth quarter * Heid: wells still has 'opportunity in front of us' to refinance mortgage

customers at lower interest rates * Heid: cross-selling wealth products to jumbo mortgage customers is 'big

focus' for Wells Fargo * Heid: correspondent mortgage lending 'still very strong contributor to

profits' in home loan business * Heid: much of credit risk related to hurricane sandy in wells' servicing

portfolio passes to investors such as fannie, freddie