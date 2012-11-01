Nov 1 Wells Fargo & Co :
* Mortgage head Mike Heid Says the housing market 'is
definitely showing signs
of recovery'
* Heid is speaking at investor conference in Boston
* Heid: Wells Fargo started at 'strong point' for mortgage
production heading
into fourth quarter
* Heid: wells still has 'opportunity in front of us' to
refinance mortgage
customers at lower interest rates
* Heid: cross-selling wealth products to jumbo mortgage
customers is 'big
focus' for Wells Fargo
* Heid: correspondent mortgage lending 'still very strong
contributor to
profits' in home loan business
* Heid: much of credit risk related to hurricane sandy in
wells' servicing
portfolio passes to investors such as fannie, freddie