(Adds comment from Wells Fargo)
By Jonathan Stempel
Nov 28 Wells Fargo & Co was sued on
Friday by Cook County, Illinois, which accused the largest U.S.
mortgage lender of targeting black, Hispanic and female
borrowers with predatory and discriminatory lending in the
Chicago area.
The lawsuit is the latest accusing major banks of biased
mortgage lending that harmed major American cities, such as Los
Angeles, Miami and Baltimore, and prolonged the nation's housing
crisis. These lawsuits have had mixed success.
According to a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in
Chicago, which is part of Cook County and the third-most
populous U.S. city, Wells Fargo has for more than a decade
discriminated against minority and female borrowers in the
region, with a goal of maximizing profit.
The 152-page complaint said the bank targeted borrowers from
the time loans were made through foreclosure through "equity
stripping," which includes the imposition of inflated or
unnecessary rates and fees, as well as penalties to refinance.
Cook County said Wells Fargo's "deliberate" and "egregious"
activities affected at least 26,000 borrowers, eroded the
county's property tax base, and forced the county to spend more
to combat blight from abandoned properties. It said damages may
total $300 million or more.
The county is seeking a halt to Wells Fargo's alleged
wrongful practices, as well as compensatory and punitive
damages. Its lawsuit also targets practices at the former
Wachovia Corp, which Wells Fargo bought at the end of 2008.
Tom Goyda, a Wells Fargo spokesman, said the bank would
vigorously defend itself against the county's "baseless"
accusations. "It's disappointing they chose to pursue a lawsuit
against Wells Fargo rather than collaborate together to help
borrowers and home owners," he added.
The San Francisco-based lender is also the fourth-largest
U.S. bank by assets.
Cook County has filed similar lawsuits against Bank of
America Corp and Britain's HSBC Holdings Plc.
Los Angeles, the second most populous U.S. city, brought
cases against Wells Fargo, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase & Co
and Citigroup Inc.
The case is County of Cook, Illinois v. Wells Fargo & Co,
U.S. District Court, Northern District of Illinois, No.
14-09548.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)