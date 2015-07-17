(Adds details from decision, comments, case citation, byline)
By Jonathan Stempel
July 17 Wells Fargo & Co on Friday won
the dismissal of a lawsuit by Cook County, Illinois that accused
the largest U.S. mortgage lender of violating the federal Fair
Housing Act by engaging in predatory lending practices in the
Chicago area.
U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman in Chicago said dismissal
was appropriate because Cook County was outside the FHA's "zone
of interests," meaning that Congress did not authorize the
county to bring claims under that law.
Cook County, which includes Chicago, accused Wells Fargo of
targeting tens of thousands of black, Hispanic and female
borrowers through "equity stripping," where it imposed excessive
or unnecessary rates and fees as well as refinancing penalties.
The county said this alleged misconduct boosted
foreclosures, eroded property taxes, necessitated higher
spending to combat blight, and caused at least $300 million of
damages.
Steering minorities into costly loans is sometimes called
"reverse redlining." Chicago is the third most populous U.S.
city.
Feinerman said Cook County had constitutional standing to
sue Wells Fargo, but could not pursue an FHA claim because it
"alleges neither that it was denied a loan nor offered
unfavorable terms - setting aside the obvious point that Cook
County is not alleged to have a race or other protected trait."
The judge added that his decision did not mean or suggest
that Wells Fargo did not violate the FHA or engage in reverse
redlining, "or that the direct victims of Wells Fargo's alleged
misconduct do not deserve compensation."
Feinerman said Cook County may file an amended complaint,
but that he "doubts" that the problem can be fixed.
Cook County and its lawyers did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Wells Fargo spokesman Ancel Martinez said: "We are pleased
with the court's decision and thoughtful analysis."
The San Francisco-based lender is also the fourth-largest
U.S. bank by assets.
The lawsuit is similar to others that Cook County brought
against Bank of America Corp and Britain's HSBC Holdings
Plc.
Several large U.S. cities and counties have accused major
banks in lawsuits of biased mortgage lending that prolonged the
nation's housing crisis. These lawsuits have had mixed success.
The case is County of Cook, Illinois v. Wells Fargo & Co,
U.S. District Court, Northern District of Illinois, No.
14-09548.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Andrew Hay)