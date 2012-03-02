March 2 Wells Fargo & Co director Mackey McDonald will retire from the bank's board at the annual shareholder meeting on April 24, according to a U.S. securities filing on Friday.

The departure will leave just two former Wachovia Corp directors on the 16-member board. When Wells Fargo, the fourth-largest U.S. bank by assets, acquired Wachovia in 2008, four of its directors joined the San Francisco-based bank's board.

McDonald is the retired chairman of apparel maker VF Corp .