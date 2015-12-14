Dec 14 Wells Fargo & Co's head of
corporate banking has warned of stresses in the bank's energy
portfolio and said the slump in oil prices "feels deeper and
broader and could last longer", the Financial Times reported on
Monday.
Wells Fargo has the largest exposure to oil and gas industry
among the big U.S. banks, with its lending to the energy
industry, accounting for about 2 percent of its overall loan
portfolio in the third quarter ended Sept 30.
Kyle Hranicky, who spent nine years at the helm of the
Houston-based Wells Fargo Energy Group before rising to head the
corporate banking in May, said the bank had been in discussions
with energy industry clients for several months about preserving
cash and cutting borrowing limits, the FT reported. (on.ft.com/1lIwGxx)
Some oil and gas companies have the liquidity to survive the
cycle, but others will be under significant stress and may be
forced to sell assets or recapitalize, he said.
A recent U.S. regulatory review could force banks to scale
back loans to energy companies whose revenues have been hit hard
by falling oil prices, and could force more oil drillers into
bankruptcy, industry analysts have said.
(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)