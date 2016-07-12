(Adds more details)
LONDON, July 12 U.S. bank Wells Fargo
has joined the more than 60 banks worldwide that process
currency transactions directly through the settlement systems
run by U.S.-based CLS, the two banks said in a statement on
Tuesday.
CLS, a vital piece of currency market infrastructure owned
by dozens of the world's largest commercial banks, has allowed
banks over the past decade to cut the cost of insuring currency
trades against the default of one of the parties.
With a number of the currency world's biggest European-based
players cutting back on investment banking and the volume of
financial risk they take, industry players say U.S. banks
including JP Morgan have increased the share they hold in the $5
trillion market in the past year.
CLS said that Wells Fargo, the world's biggest bank by
market capitalisation and the third largest U.S. lender by total
assets, joined 64 other settlement member banks in the system
which settles $5 trillion a day on behalf of its clients.
(Writing by Patrick Graham; editing by John Stonestreet)