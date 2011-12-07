Dec 7 Wells Fargo Advisors, the nation's third largest brokerage, has recruited four Morgan Stanley Smith Barney advisers that together produced more than $3 million in revenue last year, the firm said on Wednesday.

Richard Ranieri, David Roberts, Michael Rosenberg and Tonia Dillon joined Wells Fargo's Melville, New York office. They had collectively managed $545 million in client assets.

"When big brokers move, it makes a statement," said Texas-based financial services recruiter Rick Peterson, who works with advisers at the nation's top brokerages.

"There's a dwindling pool of available candidates, so there's a supply-demand issue," he said, noting that many existing retention packages do not expire until the new calendar year. "A lot of people who have moved over the last few years are under contract, so that diminishes the pool available."

Including the new additions, Wells Fargo has hired at least nine advisers from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney since late October. Altogether, those nine advisers managed more than $1 billion in client assets at the firm.,, and

The new Melville-based team, which had been with Morgan Stanley for about six years, have a combined 86 years of experience in the industry. Ranieri and Dillon started their advising careers almost three decades ago.

They joined Wells Fargo on Friday and now report to Long Island, New York, market manager Christopher Davis.