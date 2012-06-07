June 7 Wells Fargo & Co bulked up its
broker force in May with new hires who managed more than $2
billion in client assets at their previous firms, based on
adviser moves tracked by Reuters.
The company said on Thursday it added 13 advisers from rival
brokerages in the last three weeks, bringing its total May
expansion to at least 19 experienced advisers who managed $2.3
billion in client assets. Reuters tracks the movement of
individual advisers or teams that manage about $100 million or
more in client assets.
"With all of the changes in the industry, we felt like we
needed a provider that was going to keep pace as a market
leader," said adviser Tom Krahe, who joined Wells in Richmond,
Virginia, from SunTrust.
"We felt that Wells had integrated a lot of the capabilities
from its predecessor companies," he said, referring to its early
Wheat First Butcher Singer roots. "It has taken the best of what
they had to offer and put it into a single platform."
Krahe joined Wells with fellow advisers John Taitague, Matt
Tatum and Tom Doyle. The team managed $520 million in client
assets and generated $3.1 million in revenue production last
year. They report to regional market manager Rob Withers.
Wells Fargo Advisors, the brokerage unit of the San
Francisco-based bank, is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri
and has more than 15,000 advisers who manage roughly $1.2
trillion in client assets among its broker-dealer subsidiaries.
NEW HIRES IN MAY
In May, California-based advisers Alan Metheny, David Clarke
and Gary Ledbetter joined Wells from Morgan Stanley Smith
Barney, where they managed $244 million in client assets. The
advisers generated $2.6 million in annual revenue production
last year.
The team, based in Wells Fargo's Walnut Creek office,
reports to branch manager Kevin Smith.
Also leaving Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in California,
adviser Donald Reed Mayne Jr. joined Wells in La Jolla,
California, where he reports to branch manager David Jones.
Mayne, a more than 30-year industry veteran who managed $107
million in client assets, had been at Morgan Stanley for more
than a decade.
In Pennsylvania, adviser duo John McFadden and Pari Hashemi
joined Wells from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, where they
managed $268 million in client assets and generated $954,000 in
annual revenue last year.
McFadden had been with his predecessor firm for nearly three
decades, having started with Citigroup in 1984. He joined Morgan
Stanley Smith Barney after Morgan Stanley's wealth unit
merged with Citi's Smith Barney in 2009.
The advisers, based in Philadelphia, report to branch
manager David Lojpersberger.
In Louisiana, adviser Robert Shelton joined Wells' Lafayette
office, where he had been an adviser with Morgan Stanley Smith
Barney and managed $155 million in client assets. He reports to
branch manager Ken Meyers.
In Arkansas, adviser William Kennedy joined Wells in Hot
Springs Village from Morgan Keegan, where he managed $125
million in client assets. He reports to complex manager Greg
Strnadel.
In Maryland, Wells also hired adviser Robert Moreland, who
joined the company's Baltimore office in the banking division
from Bank of America's Merrill Lynch. Moreland, who
managed $100 million in client assets and generated $868,000 in
revenue last year, reports to regional brokerage manger Joshua
Ritz.