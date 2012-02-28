Feb 28 Wells Fargo & Co has
received a Wells notice from the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission staff relating to the bank's disclosures in
mortgage-backed securities offerings, the bank said in a filing
Tuesday.
The fourth-largest U.S. bank by assets said it continues to
provide information requested by various agencies in unspecified
investigations. A Wells Fargo spokeswoman declined to comment on
the filing.
Mortage-related investigations of the bank focus on whether
it may have violated fair lending laws in originating home loans
or whether it properly disclosed risks and facts about
residential mortgage-backed securities, Wells Fargo said in its
annual 10-K filing.
San Francisco-based Wells Fargo is the largest originator of
home loans in the U.S.