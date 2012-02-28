* Bank discloses "Wells notice" from SEC staff
* Investigation focused on disclosures in offering documents
* Latest sign of intensifying government scrutiny
By Rick Rothacker
Feb 28 Wells Fargo & Co could face
a federal enforcement action related to disclosures it made in
offering documents for mortgage-backed securities, the bank said
in a securities filing Tuesday.
The disclosure is the latest sign that government officials
are stepping up action against banks that packaged home loans
into bonds during the housing boom. The underlying mortgages
later soured, spurring billions in losses for investors.
Wells Fargo said it received a so-called Wells notice from
the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, an
indication the agency plans to bring charges. Spokespersons for
Wells Fargo and the SEC declined comment.
Last month, the Obama administration set up a special task
force to investigate practices related to mortgage-backed
securities. A settlement this month with five major banks,
including Wells Fargo, over foreclosure-related abuses allows
probes of mortgage bonds to go forward.
In Tuesday's filing, Wells, the fourth-largest U.S. bank by
assets, said it also faces investigations related to home loan
origination practices. The bank said it continues to provide
information requested by various agencies in certain
investigations.
San Francisco-based Wells is the largest originator of
mortgages in the United States.
Last week, Citigroup Inc said it received a subpoena
from federal and state regulators seeking information about the
bank's "issuing, sponsoring, or underwriting" of mortgage-backed
securities.
The inquiries included a subpoena from the civil division of
the U.S. Department of Justice, which Citigroup received on Jan.
27, it said in its annual report. That same day Attorney General
Eric Holder said the department had issued civil subpoenas to 11
financial institutions as part of a new effort to investigate
misconduct in the packaging and sale of home loans to investors.
In its annual report filing last week, Bank of America Corp
said it has "received a number of subpoenas" from
regulators and other authorities about the bank's underwriting
and issuance of mortgage-backed securities.