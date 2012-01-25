Jan 25 Wells Fargo & Co will
provide up to $100 million for solar photovoltaic (PV) projects
developed by privately held Enfinity America Corp, the companies
said, helping the renewable energy producer reduce dependence on
government grants.
Wells Fargo, like its banking peers Citigroup Inc and
U.S. Bancorp, has been active in the renewable energy
sector, having invested $2.7 billion in more than 300 projects
since 2006.
"The solar industry landscape is fast-changing; solar
developers can no longer rely on incentives like Treasury's cash
grant program to make their projects viable," Enfinity Chief
Executive Rafael Dobrzynski said in a statement.
Last year, SunPower Corp formed a $105 million
fund with Citigroup to enable the solar panel maker extend its
lease to more customers.
Atlanta-based Enfinity America's projects range from a 33
megawatt (MW) PV solar farm in Ontario to distributed generation
projects in California.