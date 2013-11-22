By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK Nov 22 The U.S. government on Friday
sought permission to add a Wells Fargo & Co executive,
Kurt Lofrano, as a defendant in its year-old lawsuit accusing
the bank of fraud.
In a motion filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, the
Justice Department said Lofrano played a "critical role" in the
bank's alleged failure to report defective home loans to the
government.
Wells Fargo, the country's largest mortgage lender and
fourth-largest bank, is accused of misleading the U.S.
Department of Housing and Urban Development into believing the
loans qualified for insurance from the agency's Federal Housing
Administration, costing hundreds of millions of dollars in
losses. The bank has denied the allegations.
Lofrano's lawyer did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
In Friday's request, the government said Lofrano worked as
vice president for quality control at the bank from 2002 to
2010, a position that made him responsible for Wells Fargo's
self-reporting policies.
"Lofrano purposely did not report the vast majority of these
materially defective loans to HUD," prosecutors wrote to U.S.
District Judge Jesse Furman. "This abject failure to self-report
occurred even though Lofrano headed up a working group to
address this precise issue in April 2004."
The government had signaled its intention to add Lofrano in
a filing earlier this month without naming him.
In a statement, a Wells Fargo spokesman said prosecutors had
not adequately explained why adding Lofrano as a defendant was
warranted more than a year after filing the lawsuit.
"Mr. Lofrano is a well respected team member and a strong
leader who has made significant contributions that have helped
customers and our industry," the bank said. "We stand by him
unequivocally."
Furman denied the bank's bid to dismiss the lawsuit in
September.
Lofrano, who remains at the bank as a vice president, is
the only individual defendant in the case. He joins a short list
of executives who have been sued by federal investigators over
actions that contributed to the financial crisis, which has
prompted criticism that prosecutors have not held to account
those responsible for the meltdown.
Among those defendants was Rebecca Mairone, a former
midlevel executive at Bank of America Corp's Countrywide
unit, who was found liable along with the bank by a federal jury
in Manhattan last month for selling defective mortgages to
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
The case is U.S. v. Wells Fargo Bank NA, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-07527.