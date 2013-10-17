Oct 17 Wells Fargo & Co, the largest
U.S. mortgage lender, is laying off 925 employees in its home
loan unit as rising rates cut into demand for refinancing.
The San Francisco bank provided a 60-day notice on Wednesday
to the workers whose jobs will be eliminated nationwide, a
spokesman said in a statement. The bank will continue to
evaluate its staff levels in response to market conditions, the
spokesman added.
Wells Fargo's mortgage unit is in a "transitional period" as
higher interest rates in recent months have made refinancing
unappealing, chief financial officer Tim Sloan said on an Oct.
11 conference call with analysts.
The bank made $80 billion in home loans in the third
quarter, down 42 percent from the same quarter last year and the
slowest quarter for home loans since the second quarter of 2011.
Interest rates on a 30-year mortgage stood at 4.46 percent
in the week ending October 11, according to the Mortgage Bankers
Association. That's down from a high of 4.80 percent in
September but well above the 3.59 percent mortgage rate from
early May.
As mortgage revenue declined, the bank aimed to eliminate
jobs to save on expenses. In the third quarter, 5,300 workers in
Wells Fargo's mortgage unit were notified that they would be
laid off.