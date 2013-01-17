EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
Jan 17 Wells Fargo & Co on Thursday said it is forming a new business that will lease airplanes as it looks for fresh ways to boost returns.
The No. 4 U.S. bank by assets is teaming with Irish aircraft leasing company Avolon to form a Dublin-based joint venture called Avolon Capital Partners that will buy new planes from airlines and lease them back.
The initial target for the aircraft portfolio is $500 million, Avolon said. Wells will be the majority shareholder and provide banking and debt financing for the business.
In a statement, Wells' head of asset-backed finance, Julie Caperton, said the bank was pleased to deepen its relationship with Avolon, a long-standing client. Since its start in 2010, Avolon said it has raised $3.7 billion of debt capital from a number of financial institutions, including Wells.
A year ago, Wells Fargo lost an auction to buy Royal Bank of Scotland's aircraft leasing business to Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Sumitomo Corp. The San Francisco-based bank has been active in buying portfolios from European banks as it strives for more interest income.
The formation of the venture is subject to regulatory approvals.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has