Oct 28 Wells Fargo & Co's loan book is
performing better than many of its peers and better than even
the bank expected in the middle of the last year, thanks to
factors including higher house prices and tougher loan
standards.
In the third quarter, Wells posted its lowest quarterly loan
loss rate in at least nine years. The lower losses allowed the
bank to dip into funds it set aside to cover bad loans, boosting
profits by about $600 million after taxes.
Part of the improvement stems from a 2009 move to tighten
underwriting standards for consumer loans, like more stringent
requirements for verifying prospective homeowners' income.
Residential real estate loans made since then "have
virtually no losses," Chief Financial Officer Tim Sloan said at
an investor conference in September.
Another factor helping loan performance: post-crisis loans
make up a larger share of Wells Fargo's portfolio overall now,
driving quality higher. Nearly half the commercial loans and
around 45 percent of consumer loans on the books at the end of
the third quarter were made after the financial crisis.
Meanwhile, home prices increased 12.4 percent nationwide in
August from a year earlier, according to CoreLogic. That had a
big impact on the quality of Wells Fargo's home equity loans,
where losses, also called charge-offs, fell by nearly 3/4 since
the third quarter of 2012.
Many of these loans are hovering just below or just above
the value of the home, so as home prices go up, the losses on
the loans can change dramatically, a spokeswoman said. Over half
of the decline in loan losses between the third quarters of 2013
and 2012 came out of Wells Fargo's home equity portfolio.
"When you put all that together," Sloan told Reuters in a
recent interview, "it makes for a rapid improvement in credit
quality."
To be sure, Wells Fargo is not the only U.S. bank to benefit
from more of its customers paying their bills. Bank of America's
total loss rate declined to 0.73 percent in the third quarter, a
level not seen at the bank since 2005, Chief Executive Brian
Moynihan told analysts. Bank of America reduced its allowance
for bad loans by $1.4 billion in the third quarter.
"I don't think anybody expected charge-offs a few years ago
to be as low as they are now," investor Warren Buffett said in a
Oct. 16 CNBC interview, in which he highlighted the low loss
rates at both Wells Fargo and Bank of America. Buffett is a
major shareholder in both banks.
"HUGE NUMBER" OF RESERVES
Wells' overall loss rates were even better than Bank of
America's at just 0.48 percent of the loan book, a steep drop
from a year earlier. The numbers may be better because of its
mix of business - commercial loans often perform better than
credit card loans, for example.
But credit performance has outperformed even the bank's
expectations. Wells Fargo chief risk officer Mike Loughlin said
in May 2012 he expected loss rates to be about 1.00 percent
through the credit cycle.
These improvements in overall credit have allowed the bank
to set aside less money to cover future losses. It stashed away
just $75 million to cover bad loans in the third quarter, down
95 percent from the $1.6 billion set aside a year earlier.
As losses continue to decline, Wells Fargo can also dip into
funds set aside previously to cover bad loans, known as
"releasing reserves." The bank released $900 million of loss
reserves in Q3, before taxes, or about $600 million after taxes.
But the extent to which some banks are leaning on reserve
releases to boost profits has caught regulators' attention. In
September, Comptroller of the Currency Thomas Curry said some
banks had become hooked on re-purposing reserves in the form of
earnings.
Citing some signs of rising credit risk across the banking
system, Curry said it seemed like a "singularly bad time for
banks to be scrimping on their allowances against their loan
losses."
Analysts said the current rate of Wells Fargo's reserve
releases might not be sustainable. Jennifer Thompson, research
director at Portales Partners, said the money that Wells Fargo
set aside for future losses every quarter was coming down faster
than its current losses, a process that would bottom out
eventually and require the bank to build reserves back up.
Sloan said the bank was mindful of regulators' views, but at
the same time was bound by accounting principles that dictate
reserve releases. "When your loan portfolio improves as much as
ours did, it's appropriate to release reserves," he said.
Even with the release, the money the bank has set aside over
time covers four times the losses the bank could expect to have
in a year at current rates, up from 3.6 times in the second
quarter.
"That's a huge number," Chief Executive John Stumpf told
Reuters in a recent interview.