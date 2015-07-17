July 17 Wells Fargo & Co on Friday won
the dismissal of a lawsuit by Los Angeles that accused the
largest U.S. mortgage lender of violating the federal Fair
Housing Act by engaging in predatory lending practices.
U.S. District Judge Otis Wright said the "undisputed facts"
show that Wells Fargo did not violate the FHA during the
two-year statute of limitations period.
Los Angeles accused Wells Fargo in its December 2013 lawsuit
of having engaged in discriminatory lending since at least 2004
by targeting minority borrowers with high-cost loans they could
not afford, resulting in a disproportionately large number of
foreclosures.
Wells Fargo is based in San Francisco, and is also the
fourth-largest U.S. bank by assets.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris
Reese)