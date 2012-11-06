Nov 6 The government's investigation of
mortgage-related practices at Wells Fargo & Co includes
the making and packaging of home loans by its Wachovia unit, the
bank said in a filing Tuesday.
The No. 4 U.S. bank by assets disclosed in February that it
may face federal enforcement action related to mortgage-backed
securities deals leading to the financial crisis.
In Tuesday's quarterly securities filing, Wells Fargo
reiterated that it's being investigated for whether it properly
disclosed in offering documents the risks associated with its
mortgage-backed securities.
The bank also said the government is investigating whether
Wells Fargo complied with applicable laws, regulations and
documentation requirements relating to mortgage originations and
securitizations, including those at Wachovia.
San Francisco-based Wells Fargo acquired Wachovia at the
peak of the financial crisis in 2008 as losses in the Charlotte,
North Carolina-based bank's mortgage portfolio ballooned.
Mortgages packaged into securities for investors during the
housing boom still haunt big banks years later. Banks have been
accused of failing to ensure the quality of the loans and for
misrepresenting their risk to investors.
In January, the Obama administration set up a special task
force to investigate practices related to mortgage-backed
securities at banks.
In the group's first action, New York State Attorney General
Eric Schneiderman last month filed a civil suit against JPMorgan
Chase & Co for alleged fraud at Bear Stearns, which
JPMorgan bought at the government's request in 2008.