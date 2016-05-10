LONDON, May 10 (IFR) - Wells Fargo has hired former Bank of
America Merrill Lynch banker Shaun Dreyer to head its
investment-grade loan syndications business.
Wells Fargo Securities, the investment banking and capital
markets business of Wells Fargo, said on Tuesday Dreyer will
lead the origination, structuring and syndications of loans for
investment-grade customers in North America.
Dreyer will be base in Charlotte, North Carolina, and report
to Jim Jeffries and Gary Wolfe, co-heads of its loan
syndications and high-yield capital markets group.
Dreyer was previously BAML's head of acquisition finance and
syndicated loans for Europe, based in London. He began his
investment banking career at BAML in 1996.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)