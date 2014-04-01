April 1 Wells Fargo & Co said Chief Financial Officer Timothy Sloan would head the bank's wholesale banking group after David Hoyt retires on May 15.

John Shrewsberry, head of Wells Fargo Securities, will succeed Sloan as chief financial officer, the company said on Tuesday.

Hoyt, who has been associated with Wells Fargo for the past 32 years, will remain with the company till the end of June. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)