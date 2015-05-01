May 1 Wells Fargo & Co, the largest U.S. mortgage lender, appointed Kyle Hranicky head of its corporate banking group, effective immediately.

Hranicky, who succeeds Mike Johnson, has led Wells Fargo's energy group within corporate banking since 2006.

Previously, he was a regional manager within loan syndications, a part of the company's debt capital markets business.

Hranicky has been with Wells Fargo since 1995. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)