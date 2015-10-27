BRIEF-Millennial says Farhad Abasov appointed as chief executive officer
* Appointed Farhad Abasov as chief executive officer
Oct 27 Wells Fargo & Co has appointed Paul Ackerman vice chairman of Wells Fargo Securities, the bank's capital markets and investment banking services unit.
Neal Blinde, who previously headed the depositaries investment banking group for Wells Fargo Securities, will succeed Ackerman as corporate treasurer. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru.)
HONG KONG, May 8 Macau plans to add security features to ATMs to monitor withdrawals, authorities in the world's largest gambling hub said as the Chinese territory seeks to further tighten restrictions on cash flows out of the mainland. Macau is a special administrative region of China and the announcement of the plans coincides with a visit by Zhang Dejiang, the head of China's parliament and its third-most powerful leader.