Sept 12 Wells Fargo Securities, the investment
banking unit of Wells Fargo & Co, named Tim Mullins,
co-head of the company's securities' markets division, as senior
wholesale market and credit risk officer.
In his new role, Mullins will be responsible for managing
market, credit and counterparty risk for Wells Fargo securities
and corporate banking.
He will report jointly to David Weber, executive vice
president and chief credit officer of the Wells Fargo wholesale
banking group, and Jonathan Weiss, president and head of Wells
Fargo securities.
Walter Dolhare, who has also been co-heading Wells Fargo
securities' markets division, will now serve as the division's
sole head and will continue reporting to Weiss.