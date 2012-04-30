April 30 Wells Fargo & Co on Monday sold $1.5 billion of senior holding company notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Wells Fargo was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: WELLS FARGO AMT $1.5 BLN COUPON 2.1 PCT MATURITY 05/08/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.92 FIRST PAY 11/08/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 2.117 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/07/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 130 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH AA-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A