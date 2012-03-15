BRIEF-Real Estate Asset Management purchases land in UK for 5 mln dinars
* Purchases land for real estate development in UK for 5 million dinars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 15 Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive Officer John Stumpf made $19.8 million in total compensation in 2011, an increase of about 5 percent from the previous year, according to a securities filing on Thursday.
Stumpf's pay included a $2.8 million salary, $12 million in stock awards and a 3.1 million bonus. In 2010, he received a $3.2 million salary, $11 million in stock awards and a $3.3 million bonus.
The CEO's 2011 compensation also counted $1.9 million for pension and deferred compensation earnings, plus $14,700 in other compensation.
DOHA, June 11 Qatar's official overseer of charities denied on Sunday that philanthropic groups in the country backed terrorism, days after U.S. President Donald Trump backed a move by some Arab states to pressure Doha over alleged militant financing.