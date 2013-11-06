Nov 6 U.S. attorneys in San Francisco have been
scrutinizing Wells Fargo & Co's mortgage-bond sales for
more than a year, Bloomberg reported, citing two people with
knowledge of the matter.
Authorities are investigating whether Wells Fargo violated
the Financial Institution Reform and Recovery Act (FIRREA),
Bloomberg said. ()
The probe is one of several that seek to hold financial
companies liable under FIRREA for shoddy mortgage loans that
helped fuel the U.S. housing and financial crises.
FIRREA has become a favorite tool to address alleged
mortgage fraud because of its 10-year statute of limitations,
twice the length than allowed under other federal securities
laws.
Lawyers in the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office turned to
FIRREA last month to convince a jury that Bank of America
engaged in fraud.
Wells Fargo could not immediately be reached for comment by
Reuters outside regular business hours.