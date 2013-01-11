Jan 11 Wells Fargo & Co on Friday
reported a higher fourth-quarter profit as the bank set aside
less money to cover bad loans and made more fees from mortgages.
The fourth-biggest U.S. bank said net income was $5.1
billion, or 91 cents a share, compared with $4.1 billion, or 73
cents a share, in the same period a year earlier.
The latest results included a previously announced pre-tax
charge of $644 million for Wells Fargo's share of an $8.5
billion settlement that ends a U.S. government-mandated review
of financial crisis-era foreclosures. [ID: nL1E9C73TJ]
(Reporting By Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina;
editing by John Wallace)