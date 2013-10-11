(Adds comments from Wells Fargo executives, investors and
analysts)
By Peter Rudegeair and Anil D'Silva
Oct 11 Profit at Wells Fargo & Co rose
by a better-than-expected 13 percent in the third quarter, as
the largest U.S. mortgage lender made up for a decline in that
business by releasing a large chunk of money set aside for bad
loans.
Home refinancings, which had been a profit center over the
past few quarters for the No. 4 U.S. bank, slowed as
anticipated, and many of its 89 other businesses did not improve
enough to make up the difference. Both interest and fee income
fell slightly from year-earlier levels.
An improving economy meant more people paid their bills and
the bank was able to release $900 million of reserves for credit
losses, its largest since the second quarter of 2011.
But some investors worried whether Wells Fargo can overcome
the slowdown in mortgage activity after the release of reserves
runs its course.
"At some point, the reserve releases drop away, mortgage
becomes a very bland business, and growth has to happen" from
other parts of the bank, said Chris Richey, portfolio manager
and managing director at Neosho Capital, a $165 million
investment firm that holds Wells Fargo shares.
"They've got their work cut out for them," Richey said.
Wells Fargo executives believe that despite the drop-off in
mortgage activity, underlying economic trends will enable most
of their businesses to grow.
"The improvement in housing is really good for America, good
for our customers and ultimately good for our company," Chief
Executive John Stumpf said on a conference call with analysts.
He said household debt levels were at their lowest since
2002, "which provides capacity for consumer spending and
borrowing going forward."
Wells Fargo stock dipped 0.6 percent to $41.18, recouping
most of its losses from earlier in the session.
Separately on Friday, JPMorgan Chase & Co posted its
first quarterly loss under Chief Executive Jamie Dimon after a
tangle of legal and regulatory probes cost the biggest U.S. bank
$7.2 billion.
'TRANSITIONAL PERIOD'
Wells Fargo's net income applicable to common shareholders
rose to $5.32 billion, or 99 cents per share, from $4.72
billion, or 88 cents per share, a year earlier. Analysts, on
average, estimated Wells Fargo would earn 97 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue dipped to $20.5 billion from $21.2 billion a
year earlier.
Mortgage banking income fell 43 percent to $1.61 billion due
to fewer loans as well as diminished profit from selling
mortgages to investors.
Wells Fargo's mortgage business is in a "transitional
period," Chief Financial Officer Tim Sloan told analysts on the
conference call, adding that mortgage volumes in the fourth
quarter were likely to be lower.
The San Francisco bank made $80 billion in home loans, down
from $139 billion a year earlier and ending a streak of seven
consecutive quarters making over $100 billion in home loans.
Rising interest rates crimped customer demand for mortgages
throughout the quarter. In early September, applications to
refinance home loans fell to their lowest level since November
2008.
For the week ended Sept. 27, 30-year mortgage rates fell to
4.49 percent from 4.8 percent in the week ended Aug. 23, after
the U.S. Federal Reserve opted not to curtail its bond-buying
program on Sept. 18, but there was little sign that Wells Fargo
would immediately benefit.
The bank had $35 billion in mortgage applications that it
had received but not yet processed at quarter-end, compared with
$63 billion at the end of the second quarter.
PICKING UP SOME SLACK
Higher revenues from other businesses helped to pick up some
of the slack from mortgage banking. Trust and investment fees
rose to $3.28 billion from $2.95 billion a year earlier.
Investment banking fees jumped 33 percent from the same period a
year earlier.
The bank also increased its loan book by 1.3 percent to
$812.3 billion from the second quarter.
The increase was broad-based, with nearly $5 billion coming
from growth in commercial, auto and credit card loans, and $5.2
billion from acquisitions of commercial real estate loans from
European banks.
Wells Fargo's net interest margin, a measure of how
profitable its loans are, fell to 3.38 percent from 3.66 percent
in the same quarter last year.
"Cosmetically, the quarter looked weaker," given the share of
the bank's profit connected to reserve releases, said Marty
Mosby, an equity analyst at investment bank Guggenheim
Securities.
"It's one of those transition quarters. As you move into the
next quarter or two, you'll see temporary earnings being
replaced" with more stable sources, Mosby said.
