April 11 Wells Fargo & Co, the biggest
U.S. mortgage lender, reported a 14 percent rise in
first-quarter net profit as costs fell.
Net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $5.60
billion, or $1.05 per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from
$4.93 billion, or 92 cents per share, a year earlier, the
fourth-biggest U.S. bank said on Friday.
Analysts on average had expected Wells Fargo to earn 97
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was
not immediately clear if the reported figures were comparable.
