April 13 Wells Fargo & Co, which has
been mired in litigations stemming from a sales scandal,
reported a 0.6 percent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, hit
by weaker mortgage banking fees and higher costs.
The third-largest U.S. bank by assets said net income
applicable to common shareholders fell to $5.06 billion, or
$1.00 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $5.09
billion, or 99 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had estimated earnings of 96 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not
immediately clear if the reported figures were comparable.
Wells Fargo has been dealing with multiple lawsuits and
regulatory inquiries since government investigations found in
September that some of its employees had opened as many as two
million accounts without customers' knowledge.
The scandal damaged the bank's folksy image and also led to
the ouster of Chief Executive John Stumpf, but growing deposit
balances and a stable level of account closings show that
profitability in the long run should not be hampered.
The company has been reporting customer activity in its
branch banking unit on a monthly basis ever since the scandal,
in an effort to be transparent with investors and to win back
their trust.
Wells Fargo's total revenue fell 0.9 percent to $22 billion.
