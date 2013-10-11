BRIEF-MFC Bancorp Ltd reports reports results for 2016 and announces proposed plan of arrangement
* MFC Bancorp Ltd reports results for 2016 and announces proposed plan of arrangement
Oct 11 Wells Fargo & Co, the biggest U.S. mortgage lender, reported a 13 percent rise in third-quarter profit after reducing the amount it had previously set aside for bad loans.
Net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $5.32 billion, or 99 cents per share, from $4.72 billion, or 88 cents per share, a year earlier.
MOSCOW, March 31 Russian banks are yet to sign a "standstill agreement" with Croatia's Agrokor as part of debt restructuring talks, but they plan to do so in the near future, two Russian sources close to the talks said on Friday.
March 31 Gemdale Corp * Says 2016 net profit up 96.9 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2mVbadO Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)