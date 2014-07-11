July 11 Wells Fargo & Co, the largest
U.S. mortgage lender, reported a 3 percent rise in quarterly
profit as cost cuts helped to make up for a slight fall in
revenue.
Net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $5.42
billion, or $1.01 per share, in the second quarter from $5.27
billion, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier. bit.ly/TWX0oK
This is the first quarter since 2009 that Wells Fargo did
not increase its earnings-per-share from the preceding quarter,
ending a 17-quarter streak.
Revenue slipped to $21.1 billion from $21.4 billion in the
second quarter of 2013.
