By Jed Horowitz
NEW YORK, April 11
NEW YORK, April 11 Strong sales of fee-based
managed investment accounts by Wells Fargo & Co. brokers fueled
a 41 percent jump in net income in the bank's "Wealth, Brokerage
and Retirement" unit during the first quarter.
The fourth-largest U.S. bank company, which emphasizes the
diversity of its business model, said Friday that growth in
managed account advisory fees and other market-sensitive revenue
generated $10 billion of noninterest income for Wells in the
three months ending March 31.
The fees, which also included trading and investment gains
in the bank's own portfolio, helped offset declines in mortgage
lending. Wells is the biggest home loan lender in the U.S.
The wealth businesses remain Wells Fargo's smallest, with
its $475 million of profit representing 7.8 percent of the $6.1
billion of net income from the bank's three business segments.
Community, or branch banking, generated $3.8 billion of net
income in the first quarter, and profit from wholesale banking,
or loans and investment banking services to corporations, was
$1.7 billion.
Like Bank of America's Merrill Lynch, UBS Wealth Management
Americas and other brokerage firms owned by big banks, Wells
Fargo Advisors has been urging brokers to sell loans, insurance
and other bank products and services to supplement traditional
investment products. The average Wells Fargo wealth sector
client had 10.4 products or services from the bank as of the end
of February, a greater "cross-sell" rate than in any other
sector of the bank.
Bank-owned brokerages also have been urging brokers to
convert more clients to fee accounts, which are charged as a
percentage of assets in the accounts, because they are more
stable and tend to be more profitable than traditional
commission-based accounts.
More than 80 percent of Wells Fargo's wealth management and
brokerage revenue now come from recurring revenue such as fees,
rather than unpredictable commissions, the company's chief
financial officer said on a conference call with analysts.
Brokerage Loans
Managed account assets at Wells Fargo Advisors soared 19
percent in the first quarter to $388 billion from a year
earlier, and 4 percent from the last quarter of 2013. That beat
the 1.3 percent rise in the Standard & Poor's 500 index during
the first quarter, indicating that brokers actively attracted
fee-based assets from existing and new customers.
Client loan balances in Wells's three wealth businesses,
which also include financial planning for affluent investors and
retirement services for companies and individuals, jumped 14
percent from last year to an average of $50 billion during the
first quarter. Wealth sector clients also added $156 billion of
low-cost deposits to their banking accounts.
Improving credit quality among U.S. consumers helped Wells
write down fewer loans last quarter, and seeped into the Wealth,
Brokerage and Retirement unit, which focuses on loans to people
with $250,000 or more to invest. It released $8 million from its
reserve for credit losses to the bank's earnings, following a
$27 million release in the fourth quarter of 2013.
Total client assets at the brokerage unit inched up 1
percent from last year's fourth quarter and 8 percent from a
year earlier to $1.4 trillion. Individual retirement account
assets grew at a similar pace, up just 1 percent from the fourth
quarter and 9 percent from a year ago in the retirement sector.
Assets in the wealth unit, which focuses on millionaire
clients, endowments and foundations, reached $217 trillion at
March 31, up 1 percent from the fourth quarter and 6 percent
from a year ago.
The number of brokers at Wells Financial Advisors, the
second-biggest U.S. brokerage firm as measured by sales force,
fell by 1 percent during the first quarter to 15,146. Most work
in Wells Fargo Advisors branch network, which include
acquisitions in the past decade of Wachovia Securities and A.G.
Edwards. Wells also provides products and business services to
independent advisers through its Financial Network business and
through brokers at its bank branches.
