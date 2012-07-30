July 30 Wells Fargo & Co on Monday named
a Deloitte & Touche consultant to a new position overseeing the
security of customer and company information.
Rich Baich, who previously led the global cyber threat and
vulnerability management practice at Deloitte, will become the
fourth-largest U.S. bank's chief information security officer
this summer. He will report to Martin Davis, head of enterprise
technology services.
The bank created the position because of the increased size
and scope of the bank's operations after its 2008 Wachovia
acquisition, spokeswoman Sara Hawkins said.
Before Deloitte, Baich held security positions at
Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLP, ChoicePoint Inc and the Federal
Bureau of Investigation. He served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years
as an information warfare officer, cryptology officer and
surface warfare officer.
Baich was chief information security officer at ChoicePoint
in 2005 when the U.S. data aggregation company suffered a
well-publicized data breach involving access to personal
information on 145,000 customers.
In a 2005 Computerworld interview, Baich stressed the breach
was the result of fraud rather than traditional computer
hacking. ChoicePoint had said individuals posing as legitimate
businesses accessed consumer data, including Social Security
numbers and credit histories. Hawkins declined to comment on
Baich's role at ChoicePoint, which was acquired in 2008 by Reed
Elsevier PLC.