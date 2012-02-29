* Bank's portion of $25 bln settlement is $5.3 billion
* Has already set aside reserves for loan modifications
Feb 28 Wells Fargo & Co said in a
filing Tuesday that the national mortgage settlement announced
this month will cost it $720 million in lost interest income
over a period of years.
The lost interest payments stem from a refinancing program
for borrowers who owe more than their homes are worth.
Wells Fargo, the largest U.S. mortgage servicer, said it
expects to refinance about 20,000 borrowers with an unpaid
principal balance of about $4 billion to meet its commitment to
the program.
The bank's portion of the $25 billion pact totals $5.3
billion, counting $3.4 billion in loan modifications, $900
million in total relief for the refinancing program and $1
billion for foreclosure-related problems.
The bank said it had already set aside reserves for the loan
modifications and foreclosure assistance. Wells Fargo earned
$49.4 billion from interest income in 2011.