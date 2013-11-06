Nov 6 Wells Fargo & Co. said on
Wednesday that it had reached a $335 million settlement with a
U.S. government agency over claims that it had misled certain
investors in the bank's mortgage bonds.
The San Francisco-based bank reached a settlement in the
third quarter with government-backed mortgage enterprise Freddie
Mac and its overseer, the Federal Housing Finance Agency, over
claims that some mortgage bonds' offering documents contained
false information, according to a regulatory filing the bank
made on Wednesday.
Wells Fargo did not specify how much of the $335 million
settlement related to Freddie Mac and how much was related to a
separate settlement it reached with Fannie Mae and the FHFA in
the first quarter. The bank had already set aside money to cover
the settlement, according to the filing, meaning the deal will
have no impact on income.
In addition to resolving mortgage bond claims with Freddie
Mac, the bank announced a $869 million settlement with Freddie
Mac over repurchase liabilities in September.
That settlement contributed to Wells Fargo's mortgage
repurchase liability falling from $2.2 billion at the end of
June to $1.4 billion at the end of September.