March 14 Wells Fargo & Co Chief
Executive John Stumpf's pay increased 8 percent in 2012, making
him one of the industry's best-paid leaders, according to a
filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on
Thursday.
Stumpf received $19.3 million in compensation, including a
$4 million bonus and $12.5 million in performance-based stock
grants, after the No. 4 U.S. bank by assets hauled in record
profits. For 2011, Stumpf received total compensation of $17.9
million.
While many of its rivals suffered missteps, San
Francisco-based Wells emerged from the 2007-2009 financial
crisis as the nation's biggest mortgage lender and a
coast-to-coast retail bank after buying Wachovia Corp. Berkshire
Hathaway Inc's Warren Buffett is the bank's biggest
investor, owning 8.8 percent of its shares, according to the
filing.