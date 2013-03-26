March 26 Wells Fargo & Co on Tuesday
said its online banking website was experiencing an unusually
high volume of traffic that it believes stems from a
denial-of-service cyber attack.
"The vast majority of customers are not impacted and
customer information remains safe," said Bridget Braxton, a
spokeswoman for the fourth-largest U.S. bank by assets.
Customers who have trouble should try logging in again because
the disruption is usually intermittent, she said.
Since September, a hacker activist group called the Izz
ad-Din al-Qassam Cyber Fighters has said it was launching denial
of service attacks against major U.S. banks. These attacks can
disrupt service by deluging websites with high traffic.
In a posting Tuesday on pastebin.com, the group listed Wells
Fargo as one of the banks "being chosen as a target." In
December, Wells customers had trouble accessing the website for
four days.
In its annual report filing last month, Wells said it had
not experienced any "material losses" related to cyber attacks
but that enhancing its protections remained a priority.