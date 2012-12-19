Dec 19 Some Wells Fargo & Co customers
on Wednesday were having trouble accessing the bank's Web site,
the latest sign that hacker activists may be disrupting service
at a major U.S. bank.
A spokeswoman for the No. 4 U.S. bank by assets said a "high
volume of traffic" was creating "slow or intermittent access"
for some customers. The vast majority of customers have not been
affected, she said.
Since September, a group called the Quassam Cyber Fighters
has taken credit for launching so-called denial of service cyber
attacks on banks. These attacks can disrupt service by flooding
Web sites with high traffic.
On Tuesday, the group said in an Internet posting that it
would attack the "5 major US banks." In a similar posting last
week, it forecast attacks against banks that included PNC
Financial Services Group Inc and U.S. Bancorp,
which reported some disruptions.