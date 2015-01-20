AIG plans to name Brian Duperreault as new CEO- WSJ
May 11 American International Group is planning to name Brian Duperreault as its new chief executive, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
Jan 20 Brokerage firm Wells Fargo Advisors, a subsidiary of U.S. mortgage lender Wells Fargo & Co, appointed Seth Barnes as managing director-market manager for its northeast Ohio market.
Barnes will be based out of the Downtown Cleveland office and will oversee about 10 branch offices located throughout Northeast Ohio.
Barnes, who held various roles at Wells Fargo since 2008, also worked at Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch as financial adviser. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Through agreement with vendor, Questerre has option to acquire over 280 square km for oil shale in kingdom of Jordan