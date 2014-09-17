(Corrects Sept 16 item paragraph 2 to ...an expanded dealers services organization, not ...dealer services...; Corrects ...which was split..., not ...which will split... and removes ...in October. Corrects paragraph 3 to ...a 16-year... not ...an 18-year... Corrects paragraph 4 to say ...includes retail services... not ... includes retail)

Sept 16 Wells Fargo & Co said it has appointed two people from within the company in its consumer lending group.

Dawn Martin Harp was appointed to head an expanded dealer services organization, which was split from the consumer credit solutions business.

Harp, a 16-year veteran at Wells Fargo, was the COO of the dealer services unit.

Shelley Freeman was promoted to head the other half of the consumer credit solutions business, which includes retail services and educational financial services.