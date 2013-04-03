Indian factory growth slows to three-month low in May as new orders soften
Indian factory growth cooled in May as new orders expanded at a more modest pace, but manufacturers were able to raise prices slightly, according to a private survey.
Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Welspun Corp Ltd (WGSR.NS) gain 6.7 percent after Nippon Investment and Finance Co raises stake in the company to nearly 2.1 percent from 1.55 percent earlier through open market transactions.
Nippon, a Japanese private equity unit of Daiwa Finance Co Ltd, bought 1.39 million shares of Welspun Corp at 56.19 rupees a piece in a block deal on Tuesday, according to BSE data.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia India's SREI Infrastructure Finance hopes to sign a $500 million joint venture this week with Russian state lender VEB to finance exports of equipment to India, managing director Hemant Kanoria said on Thursday.