SINGAPORE, July 18 (IFR) - Welspun Corp is planning to raise up to INR10bn (USD181m) from a dual-tranche bond sale. The bonds will be sold in in two tranches - a 10-year piece with a put/call option at the end of year 7 and a 7-year tranche with a put/call after year 5.

The bonds are likely to pay a coupon of around 11%. The bonds are rated AA by Care and Brickwork. The company is one of the largest welded steel pipe makers in the world. (manju.dalal@thomsonreuters.com)